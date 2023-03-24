Connect with us

Drama as boy, 17, crashes light aircraft in Gilgil

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after sneaking into a hangar at a private ranch in Gilgil, Kenya, and starting a light aircraft before crashing it into a fence.

The aircraft, registered as 5Y-AZA make PA25, belongs to Peter White, the ranch owner. White told police that he was around Ndume area and later learned that the minor, who hails from the same area, had sneaked into the ranch and gotten into the cabin of the aircraft, which had been parked at the hangar.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am, about 3 km southeast of the Gilgil police station. The minor, who is passionate about flying, had learned much about aircraft by virtue of his stay at White’s ranch.

He started the aircraft and taxied but it failed to take off. The aircraft moved a short distance before it crashed onto the edge of a live fence, went off and stalled.

The boy was arrested, and the police are investigating the incident. The plane was towed to the hangar for examination and repairs by experts.

