Dramatic headlines won’t carry the day: Itumbi maintains Jacque Maribe is innocent

Dennis Itumbi, the ICT Chief Administrative Secretary, has reiterated his belief in the innocence of his longtime friend, Jacque Maribe, who is on trial for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The statement came after Maribe and her co-accused, Jowie Irungu, were put on their defence over the September 2018 murder.

In a Facebook post, Itumbi said that he respects the verdict of the court, but holds a different opinion on Maribe’s guilt.

He argued that no witness had placed Maribe at the scene of the crime, and that the murder weapons did not bear her prints. Furthermore, DNA samples from Monica’s house exonerated Maribe, and her alibi had checked out.

Itumbi’s statement echoes Maribe’s own defence, as she told the court that she would call four witnesses and take the stand herself to defend herself against the charges.

Jowie, on the other hand, said he would call only one witness.

Maribe and Jowie were charged in 2018 with Monica’s murder, after her body was found in her house in Kilimani. Her hands were tied with a string, her throat slit, and her body was placed in a bathtub.

The prosecution relied on the testimonies of 35 witnesses to make their case against the accused.

Itumbi ended his post by expressing his confidence in the eventual revelation of the truth, and his belief that justice would be served. He also expressed his support for Maribe, saying “My Friend, it shall be well. Justice will be served and your freedom from this case that has completely changed your life will dawn.”

The trial has been ongoing for several years, with multiple twists and turns. It remains to be seen how Maribe’s defence will play out, and whether the evidence presented will be enough to exonerate her of the charges against her