Duale Takes On Uhuru After He Castigated Police Officers 

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has chastised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for visiting the Jubilee Party headquarters and castigating police officers.

In a lengthy statement via Twitter, Duale claimed that Uhuru blocked the police from carrying out their mandate.

“It’s appalling the depths the former President has fallen to the extent he rudely castigates police officers on official duty protecting life and property.

“It is despicable to see a former President who after having served two full terms reduce his stature by fighting over a shell of a party that presided over misrule, wanton looting of public coffers and extrajudicial killings during the infamous rogue handshake regime,” said Duale.

The former Garissa Town MP asked Uhuru to respect his standing in society and emulate his predecessors.

“The former President should respect his standing in society and emulate the former Presidents by keeping off active politics and sullying his name by engaging in petty politics,” Duale stated.

He accused Uhuru of being behind the mass protests that were witnessed in the country in March.

“It’s disconcerting as it is ironic that Uhuru is scoffing at police officers while pretending to be imploring on them to keep peace. It’s a worst-kept secret that Uhuru and his bitter cabal are sponsors of violent protests to undermine the government of Kenya Kwanza and H.E William Ruto,” he added.

The defense CS asked twg former head of state to give President Ruto a break.

“Uhuru and his opposition leaders should give President Ruto a break from anarchism and rebuild the battered economy crippled under his watch during the Handshake regime,” he stated.

