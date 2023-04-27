Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Duale Takes On Uhuru After He Castigated Police Officers 

By

Published

Aden Duale Photo Courtesy

Aden Duale Photo Courtesy

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has chastised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for visiting the Jubilee Party headquarters and castigating police officers. 

In a lengthy statement via Twitter, Duale claimed that Uhuru blocked the police from carrying out their mandate. 

“It’s appalling the depths the former President has fallen to the extent he rudely castigates police officers on official duty protecting life and property.  

“It is despicable to see a former President who after having served two full terms reduce his stature by fighting over a shell of a party that presided over misrule, wanton looting of public coffers and extrajudicial killings during the infamous rogue handshake regime,” said Duale.

The former Garissa Town MP asked Uhuru to respect his standing in society and emulate his predecessors. 

“The former President should respect his standing in society and emulate the former Presidents by keeping off active politics and sullying his name by engaging in petty politics,” Duale stated.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 26 at 14.47.29

He accused Uhuru of being behind the mass protests that were witnessed in the country in March.

“It’s disconcerting as it is ironic that Uhuru is scoffing at police officers while pretending to be imploring on them to keep peace. It’s a worst-kept secret that Uhuru and his bitter cabal are sponsors of violent protests to undermine the government of Kenya Kwanza and H.E William Ruto,” he added.

The defense CS asked twg former head of state to give President Ruto a break. 

“Uhuru and his opposition leaders should give President Ruto a break from anarchism and rebuild the battered economy crippled under his watch during the Handshake regime,” he stated.

Also Read: Martha Karua Reacts After Uhuru Confronted Police Officers At Jubilee Headquarters

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019