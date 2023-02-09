EACC Distances Itself From Police Raid At Matiangi’s Home 

The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) has distanced itself from last night’s police raid at former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s Karen Home.

According to EACC CEO Twalip Mbarak, the commission had no plans to go after the former CS.

“It is not us. Please it is not EACC detectives. We have nothing on him,” Twalip said as quoted by the Star newspaper.

The police officers raided Matiangi’s home around 9pm on Wednesday but did reveal the reason.

However, according to sources the raid might have been staged by the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) which has been profiling the former CS in recent weeks.

Speaking after the incident Matiangi termed the raid as a pure harassment.

“This is pure harassment and a witch hunt. We will resist this.

“I have been told they want to raid my home at night. If they want something from this house I don’t know why they want to raid at night. I have not done anything wrong,” Matiangi said.

Azimio leader Raila Odibga who arrived at Matiangi’s residence chastised the police for storming the home at night.

“I have just received information that police have surrounded the home of Fred Matiang’i. I was shocked to hear that police came to arrest him at night,” Raila stated.

He added,“If Matiang’i has committed a crime that warrants his arrest that should be made public and known to him… This idea of arresting senior citizens at this hour of the night is unacceptable.”

The raid has also been criticized by other opposition leaders including Martha Karua who compared it to Kenya’s dark days.

“Kenya experiencing the reign of terror worse than the dark days. Raiding Matiangi’s house gangster style meant to spread a cloud of terror on all persons out of favour with the UDA regime.

“This must be resisted by all Kenyans of goodwill . The constitution is not suspended and cannot be wished away,” she stated.

