Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC Goes After Ezra Chiloba Days After Being Suspended From Communication Authority

By

Published

udbkBJgUeJxffJwdyGepecSbIQaxbmIBgiwy6sj1

Ezra Chiloba

Suspended Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Ezra Chiloba is on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after the commission launched investigations against him.

The anti-graft body in a statement on Friday, September 29, noted that it is investigating Chiloba over abuse of office and conflict of interest allegations.

EACC alleged that Chiloba perpetrated the irregularities between the 2021/22 and 2023/24 fiscal years.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest against Ezra Chiloba Simiyu, the suspended Director General, Communications Authority,” EACC said in its statement.

The commission ordered the former IEBC CEO to submit a host of documents to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

The demanded documents include; mortgage loan book for CAK, authorized panel of valuers at CAK, minutes of the Special Board Audit and Risk Assurance Committee dated August 8, 2023, and Chiloba’s mortgage loan application form.

Ezra Chiloba

Others are the mortgage loan budget for the financial year 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, bank account statements for the Mortgage Scheme for the period 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, an internal audit report, the National Treasury audit report and the mortgage loan policy for CAK.

This comes a week after Chiloba was suspended from the Communication Authority and replaced by Christopher Wambua in an acting capacity.

“Following a meeting of the Authority’s Board held on 18th September 2023, resulting in the suspension of the Director General, I am pleased to inform all staff of the appointment of Mr Christopher Wambua as a Director General in Acting Capacity effective today until further notice,” CA stated in a memo.

Chiloba assumed the CA Director General position in 2021 succeeding Francis Wangusi who retired.

Also Read: Ezra Chiloba Suspended From Communications Authority

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020