EACC Goes After Ezra Chiloba Days After Being Suspended From Communication Authority

Suspended Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Ezra Chiloba is on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after the commission launched investigations against him.

The anti-graft body in a statement on Friday, September 29, noted that it is investigating Chiloba over abuse of office and conflict of interest allegations.

EACC alleged that Chiloba perpetrated the irregularities between the 2021/22 and 2023/24 fiscal years.

“The Commission is investigating allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest against Ezra Chiloba Simiyu, the suspended Director General, Communications Authority,” EACC said in its statement.

The commission ordered the former IEBC CEO to submit a host of documents to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

The demanded documents include; mortgage loan book for CAK, authorized panel of valuers at CAK, minutes of the Special Board Audit and Risk Assurance Committee dated August 8, 2023, and Chiloba’s mortgage loan application form.

Others are the mortgage loan budget for the financial year 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, bank account statements for the Mortgage Scheme for the period 2021/2022 to 2023/2024, an internal audit report, the National Treasury audit report and the mortgage loan policy for CAK.

This comes a week after Chiloba was suspended from the Communication Authority and replaced by Christopher Wambua in an acting capacity.

“Following a meeting of the Authority’s Board held on 18th September 2023, resulting in the suspension of the Director General, I am pleased to inform all staff of the appointment of Mr Christopher Wambua as a Director General in Acting Capacity effective today until further notice,” CA stated in a memo.

Chiloba assumed the CA Director General position in 2021 succeeding Francis Wangusi who retired.

Also Read: Ezra Chiloba Suspended From Communications Authority