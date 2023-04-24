Connect with us

News

EACC nabs four in suspected fraudulent tender in Bungoma

By

Published

Arrested

The recent arrest of four suspects by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Kenya over procurement fraud highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the procurement process.

The suspects, including three serving county officials and a director of the company awarded the tender, are believed to be part of a group of seven individuals involved in the award of a contract for the periodic maintenance of Chebosi-Wanelopi-Kituni Road in Bungoma County.

The contract, worth Sh5,742,870, was awarded in the 2018/2019 financial year by the county government. The suspects will be charged with willful failure to comply with the law and regulations relating to procurement, as well as engaging in fraudulent practice.

The EACC suspects that the tender was a scheme to embezzle public funds through payments for non-existent works.

The EACC’s investigation into the matter prevented the intended fraudulent payments from being made, and the company abandoned the tender.

The EACC has directed the remaining suspects to present themselves to their nearest EACC office for processing.

