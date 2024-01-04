EALA MP David Sankok To Lead Demos Over Lowering Food Prices

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament David Sankok now says he will lead protests against lowering prices of farm products.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sankon said farmers earn their salaries from selling farm produce and reducing prices will affect them

“I will lead farmers for counter demonstrations because we will not allow farm produce to be sold at lower prices because the price of unga, beans, meat, milk, eggs etc is farmers salaries,” Sankok stated.

He added, “Farmers will only allow their salary to come down if salaries of teachers, doctors, MCAS, MPs and all civil servants are brought at the same proportion.”

The former nominated MP called on the government to create a conducive business environment to give Kenyans purchasing power and not succumb to the opposition’s pressure to lower food prices.

This comes after ODM leader Raila Odinga said he will announce the resumption of anti-government protests this January.

Speaking in Siaya, Raila demanded that the Finance Act 2023 be repealed saying the new taxes that came with the Act have led to a harsh economic situation across the country.

“We said the cost of living is high, and we told the government not to increase taxes. However, they went ahead and raised taxes, causing significant losses for Kenyans.

“We declare that in the new year, this tax law must be repealed. If they do not repeal the Finance Act 2023, we will return to the streets,” Raila threatened.

