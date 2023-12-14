Early Christmass For Kenyans as EPRA Reduces Fuel Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the new fuel prices for the period between December 15 this year and January 14, 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, December 14, EPRA announced that Super Petrol price has been reduced by Sh5, while diesel and Keronese have been reduced by Sh2 and Sh4 respectively.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by Shs.5.00 per litre, Shs.2.00 per litre and Shs.4.01 per litre respectively. The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” EPRA stated.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will now retail at Sh212.36, Sh201.47, and Sh199.05 respectively while in Mombasa Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will trade at Sh 209.3, Sh 198.41 and Sh 195.92 respectively.

Previously, the prices stood at Ksh217.36, Ksh203.47, and Ksh203.06 for petrol, diesel, and kerosene, respectively.

According to EPRA the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 16.11% from US$827.75 per cubic metre in October 2023 to US$694.44 per cubic metre in November 2023.

Diesel on the other hand decreased by 5.43% from US$873.42 per cubic metre to US$826.01 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 6.63% from US$813.90 per cubic metre to US$759.93 per cubic metre.

Kenyans have been calling for the reduction of fuel prices, as the cost of living has been skyrocketing.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Saturday last week demanded the reduction of fuel prices by Sh48 or Sh50.He explained the call for the reduction is in line with the decrease in prices of petroleum products in the world market.

Also Read: Ichung’wah Tells Of Raila Over Demand To Reduce Fuel Prices By Sh 50