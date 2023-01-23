Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Defends Kisii Schools After Stellar KCSE Performance 

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has refuted claims that the 2022 KCSE examination was leaked to some school in the Kisii region.

He says the region is being unfairly singled out yet some counties had far better grades in the just released KCSE results.

Machogu noted that the ban on ranking discouraged the release of a comprehensive breakdown.

He defended Nyambaria High School Principal Boaz Owino, as an academic achiever who has made strides in every school he has been posted to.

“If you look at his history, you will appreciate him because wherever he goes, there is a remarkable improvement.

“Let us wait for the 2023 exams and ensure our children work hard. Propaganda will not help us. If today you are number one and tomorrow you are not, it means you must work smart.” said Machogu.

Kisii region schools have been on the headlines in recent days after most of them made a significant improvement compared to the 2021 KCSE.

For instance, in Nyambaria High School, 28 candidates scored As in 2022 compared to four in 2021. All the 488 students advanced to University with the lowest grade for the class was a B minus and the school had a mean score of 10.

Some politicians have also took to social media to demand answers on the cheating allegations.

“We hope the emerging allegations of cheating in the 2022 KCSE are just that…mere allegations. The collapse of the education system is the collapse of a nation,” Bungoma Senator Boni Khalwale tweeted.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina sensationally attributed the Kisii region’s stellar performance to use of Marijuana.

“I told you guys Marijuana is good stuff!!! Look at schools in Kisii All As in KCSE! It’s not a scam it’s knowing the good stuff,” Ledama wrote.

Also Read: Trio Mio’s Mum Speaks of her Son KCSE Results