Education CS Ezekiel Machogu to Announce KCPE Results Next Week

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has revealed that he will release the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results next week.

Speaking on Sunday December 11 during a burial ceremony in Nyaribari Masaba in Kisii County the CS stated that the exam was conducted under the highest academic standards hence the timely release date.

“Next week we are announcing KCPE examination results and you will not hear any cases of cheating under the leadership of Machogu,”

“Unlike in the past when some pupils did not get their results, I want to assure Kenyans that examination results will come out without any questionable issues,” He remarked.

He also announced that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results will also be out soon.

“The grading of KCSE is progressing well and I can assure you, the results just like in KCPE will not have any irregularities,” CS Machogu stated.

Machogu who took over from Professor George Magoha in late October denied claims that the national exams were compromised.

“No one should peddle misinformation that in such and such place, there are problems. Under my tenure there will be no problems at all and will work efficiently and effectively,” he stated.

Machogu who is the senior most government official from the Kisii region also promised to bring his counterparts for Water and Energy, Alice Wahome and Davis Chirchir respectively, to address major development issues in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

He also urged leaders from the region to unite and create a conducive environment for development.

“I am calling upon all elected leaders from Gusii region to unite and speak in one voice, irrespective of the parties they were elected on in order to foster development,” he said.

