Education Ministry Takes Action After 5 KCPE Candidates Died In Eldoret

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has sanctioned an investigation into the tragic incident in which five pupils set to write their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) drowned in Eldoret.

In a statement on Sunday, Machogu said he will work with his Interior Counterpart Kithure Kindiki to ensure thorough investigations on the matter.

“I am working closely with my counterpart in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, to ensure thorough and conclusive investigations are conducted into the unfortunate incident. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigations,” said Machogu.

The Education CS also asked teachers and parents to take care of their children during the examination period.

“Teachers, parents and guardians are advised to avoid exposing learners to risky activities and environments, especially during the national examinations season. As the investigations into the tragedy continue, I wish to appeal for calm and patience from the affected schools, families and communities,” he stated.

CS Machogu further stated that the government was committed to the safety of the candidates.

“I wish to assure everyone that the Government will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of candidates across the country during the 2023 national examinations season,” added the CS.

The accident happened after the students who had gone to the Amazement Park and went for a boat ride in a man-made dam in Uasin Gishu county.

On board the ill-fated vessel with the candidates was another class six pupil who was set to sit for the KAPSEA examinations.

The five were confirmed dead in Burnt Forest hospital while the KAPSEA candidate was rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was admitted for medication.