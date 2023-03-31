Eight Murang’a students seriously injured in school bus accident

On Friday morning, a bus carrying 35 students from Mariira Secondary School in Murang’a county was involved in an accident on the Naromoru-Nanyuki road, leaving eight students critically injured.

The bus overturned near Burguret Shopping Centre on their way to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County for an educational tour. The injured students were taken to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment. Dr. Waihenya Mwangi, the Laikipia County Director of Medical Services, said that eight of the 34 students received serious injuries and underwent surgery, while the others suffered minor injuries or shock and were undergoing counseling.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established, and police officers at the Naromoru station declined to give details of the accident, referring to the sub-county police commander who was unavailable by phone.

Red Cross officials were seen counseling the students when Nation visited the school.