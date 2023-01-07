Eldas MP Adan Keynan Denies Resigning Claims

Eldas Member of parliament Adan Keynan has dismissed claims that he has resigned. In a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, January 7, Keynan denounced a letter purporting that he has resigned.

The MP who was elected under a Jubilee Party ticket described the letter as unfounded and patchy.

“My attention has been drawn to a widespread fake letter with unfounded and patchy information, circulating on social media by purveyors of deceit and misleaders,” the MP said.

“I wish to notify members of the public to consider the letter fake and disregard the baseless details. I seek to bring the matter to the attention of relevant investigative agencies to swiftly act and pursue the matter to its ultimate end,” Keynan said. He added.

The letter, which Keynan has denied states that he resigns with immediate effect, thought the decision was a difficult one to make.

“The decision (to resign) has been necessitated by continued hostilities among different clans in my constituency. Request from the elders and my deteriorating health. These factors put together have made discharging my duties tedious and involving which requires more energy, agility, and movement,” the letter read in part.

The fake letter also alleged that Keynan had relinquished his role as Secretary of the Jubilee Parliamentary Group. “Indeed, it has been a privilege to work with your office – the Office of the Jubilee Party (under Azimio Coalition), and all my fellow Members of Parliament since I was elected,” the refuted letter further indicated.

