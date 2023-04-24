Eldoret sex workers decry condom scarcity

More than 2,000 commercial sex workers in Eldoret town have voiced their concern over the shortage of condoms, which puts their lives at risk.

According to Alice Saina, the director of the Eldoret Sex Workers Alliance, the town’s 2,800 members are now risking their lives by servicing clients without protection.

Saina warns that if the shortage of condoms continues, the town may see a rise in sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS.

However, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) dismissed these reports in January this year, with CEO Terry Ramadhani stating that the government has enough stocks of condoms in its warehouse.

In an interview with the press, CEO Ramadhani said that the government had an adequate supply of condoms in the national warehouse, with about 35 million condoms in stock at the time.

She further explained that the procurement of condoms falls under national programs, which are purchased and distributed according to national needs.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha also confirmed that there were enough condoms in the country to last until June of this year.

Despite these assurances from government officials, a lobby group called AIDS Healthcare Foundation Kenya (AHF Kenya) raised concerns over the shortage of condoms last month during the commemoration of World AIDS Day.

Dr. Samuel Kinyanjui, the AHF Kenya County Programme Director, stated that the government procured only 150 condoms against a forecasted 262 million for the July 2022 to June 2023 financial year. He warned that if the government did not address the issue immediately, more Kenyans would be at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.