News

Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Abducted

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has allegedly been abducted by police officers. 

In a statement on September 15 , Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru revealed that his client was abducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at his home in Kiambu.

“My client Maina Njenga was abducted by the DCI from his house in Kiambu. He has been taken to an undisclosed location,” Njiru claimed.

In a separate update, Njiru said the former Mungiki leader was taken by police having Subarus with South Sudan number plates. 

“My client Maina Njenga is still missing.He was abducted by police whose Subarus had a South Sudan registration number…He was never booked in any police station,” he stated. 

This contradicts an earlier claim that the former Mungiki leader was kidnapped on the bustling Kiambu motorway.

This is his second abduction in recent months, following his kidnapping in July together with two others, Felix Lekishe and Peter Kamunya, near Lower Matasia in Ngong. 

Njiru said at the time that officers in over 20 unmarked vehicles ambushed his client, making it difficult to determine where they had taken the political leader.

Njenga appeared in court on July 24 on charges of being in possession of offensive weapons, including 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus, and three jembe sticks.

Maina Njenga was later released on a Ksh200,000 bond.

The case will come up for a hearing on December 4, 2023.

Also Read: DCI Goes After Former Mungiki Leader Leader Maina Njenga Days After Alleged Raid in His Homes

