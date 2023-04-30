Exclusive tour of Michael Olunga’s breathtaking estate in Kabondo Kasipul and properties he owns

Michael Olunga is living the life of his dreams, thanks to his successful football career. The Kenyan striker, who was born and raised in the tough neighborhood of Lucky Summer in Nairobi, has become a household name in the football world. His financial success has enabled him to lead a luxurious lifestyle that many can only dream of.

One of Olunga’s most impressive investments is his multi-million dollar home in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay county. The sprawling estate features a wall fence, a cabro paved driveway, and several lavish houses. Olunga is often seen showing off his home on social media, demonstrating his pride in his achievements.

Aside from his magnificent home, Olunga owns several high-end vehicles, including a Porsche Panamera and a Toyota Landcruiser 11 V8 executive. He is also involved in running the Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA), which provides training and support for talented young athletes.

Olunga’s success on the pitch has earned him a weekly salary of Sh7.5 million, making him the second highest-paid footballer in Kenya. He first gained attention while playing for the renowned Kenyan football club Gor Mahia, which led to his signing with the Swedish team Djugardens in 2016.

After a brief stint with Chinese team Ghuizhou Zhicheng, Olunga joined Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, where he scored an impressive 58 goals in 72 appearances. His remarkable ability to score goals earned him the Golden Boot Award in the J1 League in 2020.

In January 2021, Olunga signed a three-season contract with Qatari club Al-Duhail for a reported transfer fee of Sh896 million. His new contract means that he now earns Sh30 million a month or Sh7.5 million a week, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in Africa.

Olunga’s success is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent. He is an inspiration to many young people in Kenya and beyond, demonstrating that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.