Ezekiel Mutua: Why Expelling 5 Rebel MPs From ODM is Wrong 

Ezekiel Mutua

Music Copyright Society of Kenya boss Ezekiel Mutua has weighed in on the ODM party National Executive Committee’s move to expel five rebel MPs.

Mutua in a statement via Twitter stated that it was wrong to expel the lawmakers saying the move undermines democracy.

He opined that the expulsion goes against the right to freedom of expression when the opposition party cannot entertain dissent from its members.

Mutua further pointed out that it was wrong to see people who claim to be social democrats support the move by the Raila Odinga-led party to expel five elected members.

The expulsion of ODM MPs working with the government is wrong and undermines democracy. It’s a contradiction in terms to talk of freedom of expression when one cannot tolerate dissent.

“Sad to see people who claim to be social democrats support the injustice,” Mutua stated.

ODM on Wednesday suspended Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) and Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe (Lang’ata)

The five were accused of associating and supporting activities of a viral party and undermining the ODM party organs. 

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposed lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs, be deemed to have resigned from the party,” ODM said in a statement. 

ODM directed the five MPs to be removed from the party register.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party.”

