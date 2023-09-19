Ezra Chiloba Suspended From Communications Authority

Ezra Chiloba has been suspended as director general of the Communications Authority of Kenya.

In a statement issued on Monday by CA chairperson Mary Wambui, the decision to suspend Chiloba was taken at a board meeting.

Chiloba will be replaced by Christopher Wambua on an acting basis.

“Following a meeting of the board of the Authority held on 18 September 2023, which resulted in the suspension of the Director General, I am pleased to inform all staff of the appointment of Mr Christopher Wambua as Director General in an acting capacity with effect from today until further notice. I trust that you will give him the necessary support,” Wambui said.

Chiloba joined the CA in September 2021 after beating over 100 other candidates in a difficult recruitment process. He took over from Francis Wangusi, whose second and final term expired in 2019.

Chiloba previously served on the board of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF), a government body that provides loans and incentives to young entrepreneurs.

He was also the former CEO of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where he oversaw the controversial 2017 general election as well as the repeat presidential race.

He was sacked by the IEBC in 2018 after an internal investigation found procurement violations during the elections.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Edward Kisiamgani, has vowed to investigate Chiloba’s suspension.

Speaking on Monday, Kisiang’ani said he was aware of the suspension but had not been informed of the details that led to Chiloba’s removal and would seek clarification from the CA board.

“I will see the details that forced them to take that decision and I have the power to reverse it if I think it is not done in the right way but for now we need guidance from the board to give us the details,” said Kisiang’ani.

