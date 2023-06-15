Family and Estranged wife fights over rights to bury A Kenyan Man who died in the U.S

KDRTV News Indianapolis-A family feud is brewing on who has the right to bury their loved one who died in Indiana a few weeks ago. According to the family source who is privy to the information surrounding the feud, the deceased David N. Bosire had filed for divorce with his estranged wife Slyvia Maina, and moved on with his life while Silvia had also moved out of their matrimonial home to live with her boyfriend.

The family of David Bosire who live in Kenya and the U.S, wrote a letter to the Stuart funeral home in Indianapolis, where the body of David Bosire is lying waiting for the burial day, and warned the Director Mr. Graham not to proceed with the internment of his remains until a substantive resolution of the burial place, date and time has been reached and agreed upon by all concerned and interested parties and should the funeral home go against their advice they are planning to sue them because they don’t recognize his estranged wife by the name Silvia Maina as someone who loved and cared about the deceased when he was alive and now they are wondering why she’s in the frontline to bury Mr. David Bosire. They claim to have solid evidence to prove their case should the matter go to a court of law.

Mr. Thomas Mboya Mucha who claims to be speaking on behalf of the Bosire family has sensationally claimed that the estranged wife is planning to bury the deceased on a Saturday which is a Sabbath, a day of rest, worship, holy and Sacred to the Adventist faithful across the World. As this goes against Mr. Bosire’s own Christian beliefs and faith because he was a staunch Seventh-Day Adventist follower who also served as a Church Elder till his demise.

Mr. Thomas Mboya also claims that it’s he who welcomed and housed the family of David Bosire in his house in New Jersey when they arrived in the U.S. and understand the dynamics of the family and was in touch with the late Bosire before he died.

According to the family spokesman, Mr. David Bosire was living with 3 of his children in the same house after they separated from Silvia while Silvia went on to live with one of their children.

Mr. Thomas Mucha also claims that Mr. Bosire’s children are traumatized by their mom’s actions which do not give their father the respect he deserves and alleges that one of his kids even chased their mom’s boyfriend when he accompanied her to the residence where the children lived with their father before he died.

If nothing changes to the funeral arrangement, the Late David Bosire will be buried on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at the New Crown Point Cemetery 2101, Churchman Avenue, Indianapolis IN 46203. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday 16th, 2023 at the Stuart Funeral Home.

A will that has been circulating on social media claiming to be written by David Bosire has also been condemned by the family spokesperson who terms it Fake, forged, poorly written, unprofessional, and not notarized by any Lawyer. Mr. Thomas is pointing an accusing finger at Silvia Maina to be the architect behind the “Fake” Will.

KDRTV News Media crew has tried several times to reach Ms. Silvia Maina to tell her side of the story about the Will and the burial arrangement for the late David Bosire but our calls are going directly to the voice mail and have not been answered.

The Kenyan community in Indianapolis is tight-lipped on the development of the burial date and site arrangement and has disassociated itself from the family wrangles because they don’t have any powers to decide on where to bury the late, a matter which is usually left to the close family members to decide.

The Diaspora Community in Indianapolis and across the U.S. and Canada held a fundraiser which raised over $ 25,000 which will go towards offsetting the burial expenses. The funds will be handed over to the children in due course.

The organizers of the fundraiser have thanked the Kenyan Diaspora for their support towards the burial expenses of Mr. David Bosire who was a wonderful community leader and has been helping the community in times of need. The Kenyan Diaspora community in Indianapolis wants also to extend their support to ensure a befitting send-off to one of their own.