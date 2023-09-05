Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima Dies in Nairobi 

Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima has passed away.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has disclosed that Kirima died on Tuesday September 5 after she was rushed to Radiant hospital in Pangani.

“I cannot fathom or believe that at 3.01 am, I am still up because like they say in my community, a Mugumo tree has fallen. I regret to announce to the world that we have today lost to death one of our most prominent MAU MAU heroes, Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima has passed on. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and pray to God for his grace,” Governor Kahiga said in a statement.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also mourned Kirima saying she was a gallant freedom fighter who fought side to side alongside Dedan Kikathi.

“I have woken up to sad news of the passing on of Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima, the gallant freedom fighter who fought side by side with Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri in the Mt. Kenya and Aberdare forests to drive colonialists from our land,” said Gachagua.

“We recall with pride and sheer admiration, her exploits in leading the land and freedom army after the capture of freedom hero Dedan Kimathi whom she served as his personal assistant, after he was betrayed by Collaborators.”

The DP further said Kenyans will remain indebted to Kirima for her sacrifice to liberate the country from colonialists.

“We remain indebted to these great heroes and heroines for the Sacrifice to liberate our land. May God Rest Her in Eternal peace and give strength to her family to bear the loss,” Gachagua added.

