Nato’s secretary general announced that Finland will join the Western military alliance as its 31st member on Tuesday. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which Finland shares a lengthy border with, served as the impetus for the application. Turkey had put off applying because it believed Finland was aiding “terrorists.”

Sweden made a similar application to join NATO in May of last year, but Turkey is preventing it due to related grievances. All of NATO’s members must approve any expansion.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for Nato as a whole,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels.

Ministerial representatives of the member states make up the North Atlantic Council, which was founded shortly after the treaty went into force. It meets at least twice a year. The council, which is presided over by the secretary-general of NATO, continues in session at all other times at the ambassadorial level.

The secretary-generalship has always been held by a European, just as SACEUR has always been held by an American. The military structure of NATO includes a full set of orders that could be used in a conflict. Two strategic commands, Allied Command Operations (ACO) and Allied Command Transformation (ACT), are incorporated under the Military Committee, which is made up of members of the military chiefs of staff of the member states. (ACT).