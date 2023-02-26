Connect with us

Fire Breaks Out in Kawangware, Nairobi: Several Families Affected

kawangware
kawangware

Several families in the Msalaba area of Kawangware, Nairobi County, are facing the prospect of spending the night in the cold after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion, spread quickly and consumed at least 20 shanties in the area.

The properties affected by the blaze have yet to be valued. The Nairobi county firefighters were called to the scene to control the fire, but prior to their arrival, residents tried to contain it using local means but were unsuccessful.

The cause of the gas cylinder explosion is yet to be established, and the affected families are now appealing for assistance from well-wishers to help them rebuild their homes and replace their lost properties.

