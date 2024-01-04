Five Killed In Gruesome Road Accident In Timboroa

Five people have lost their lives after being involved in a nasty accident at Mlango Tatu area in Timboroa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning and involved four vehicles including a Mitsubishi bus and a Toyota Probox.

“NPS Officers from Timboroa Police Station are responding to a tragic road traffic accident that claimed 3 lives on 04/01/2024 at about 0140 hours at Mlango Tatu area along Nakuru-Eldoret Road.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident involved a Mitsubishi bus and 3 other vehicles including a Toyota Probox,” NPS said in a statement.

Several passengers who were injured in the accident have been rushed to Eldama RavineSub-county Hospital for treatment.

Three passengers died on the spot while two more unknown passengers succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the said hospital bringing the total deaths to five.

Bodies have been preserved at the same Hospital Morgue awaiting Autopsy. Efforts are underway to clear the road obstruction.

The accident comes days after seven people lost their lives in a nasty accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The accident happened after a trailer rammed into a 14-seater matatu at the Eveready Roundabout.

During the Christmas festivities period, at least 10 accidents have been reported leaving several people dead and others nursing serious injuries.

The police have been urging motorists to observe various traffic rules to avoid causing accidents.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) , 3,609 people lost their lives in road accidents between January to October 2023.

Leading causes of fatal crashes included improper overtaking, failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions, hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

