Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former AG Githu Muigai Proposes Plan To Reduce Number of Constituencies & Counties

By

Published

Githu Muigai

Githu Muigai

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has proposed the number of constituencies to be reduced saying Parliament has too many leaders. 

Speaking on Thursday while appearing before the National Dialogue Committee, Githu also said the number should be scaled down as they force the government to make excessive expenditures.

“We have too many people in Parliament, we have too many constituencies and counties. They are costing us a lot of money. Reduce the constituencies to about 100 and have one man and one woman in each,”said Githu. 

The eminent lawyer went on to say that the two-thirds gender rule should be abandoned in favour of a 50/50 representation in government.

“There is a feeling amongst Kenyans that we have not done enough to justify this. We need more civic education on empowering women…empowering a community,” Githu stated.

“We need to abolish the Woman Rep seat, we create two positions in the constituency. We will achieve 50 percent, and it will be cheaper,” he said.

His proposal has been backed up by Azimio la Umoja Spokesperson Makau Mutua who added that the Senate should be abolished, counties amalgamated and the number of MCAs reduced. 

“Prof Githu Muigai is right, Kenyans are over-represented and overburdened by their representatives.  Let’s abolish the Senate, shrink the National Assembly to under 200, amalgamate counties, and drastically cut the number of MCAs,” said Mutua.

913156c3e702f84cbe82757073f25c76

Makau Mutua

The proposal comes at a time when the 10-member dialogue committee is deliberating issues affecting Kenyans and the opposition to solve the longstanding political tiff between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza. 

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence After Kenya Won Joint Bid To Host 2027 AFCON

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020