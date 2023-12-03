Former Bungoma South MP Lawrence Sifuna Is Dead

Former Bungoma South and Bumula Constituency Member of Parliament Lawrance Sifuna has passed away.

The former lawmaker died on Sunday morning while receiving treatment at an Eldoret Hospital following a stroke he suffered a few days ago.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has mourned Sifuna as a key figure in Kenya’s second liberation and a defender of the Kenyan people.

The former Premier also commiserated with the ODM Party Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who is nephew to the late MP.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Hon. Lawrence Simiyu Sifuna, a former MP, key figure in the second liberation, defender of the people, and a life member of ODM. My condolences to the Sifuna family, Party SG Edwin Sifuna, the people of Kanduyi, and the entire nation. May He RIP,” Raila eulogized.

Lawrence, who was born in 1946, was first elected to parliament in 1979 to represent the bigger Bungoma South constituency before it was partitioned.

He served for two terms before losing his seat in 1988 when the constituency was renamed Kanduyi.

After five years out of politics, Sifuna reclaimed his seat in 1992 on a Ford Asili ticket and served until 1997 when he was succeded by Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Lawrence was allied with the leftist lawmakers who frequently opposed the late Daniel Moi’s government. Their stance at the time was that the government’s policies were exploiting the citizens, hence their vociferous opposition to the rule.

Koigi wa Wamwere, James Orengo, Abuya Abuya, Chibule wa Tsuma, Onyango Midika, Mwashengu wa Mwachofi, and Philomena Chelangat Mutai fought alongside the deceased.

Despite retiring from politics, Lawrence Sifuna remained a key figure in Bungoma’s political ecology.

Also Read; US Journalist Exposes Senior Government Official For Sharing Fake News On Uhuru