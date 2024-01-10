Former CS Amina Mohamed’s House Demolished

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s house in Kakamega County was on Wednesday, January 10 demolished by the government.

According to reports, the house which is located at Kakamega’s Milimani Estate was brought down to pave the way for President William Ruto’s Affordable Housing Project.

In a video seen by KDRTV locals could be seen scrambling for remaining materials from the former CS’s home after it was demolished.

Addressing the media, a resident in Kakamega expressed that though he was caught by surprise by the demolition, he was glad that the ordeal of lack of job opportunities would be addressed.

“I woke up in the morning and was surprised to see what was happening, but on the other hand, I am happy because we are looking for work. There are no jobs, and we have education. At least, we won’t go to bed hungry because we have found something,” Ferdinand Iveli said.

On October 11, last year, the Environment and Land Court in Kakamega issued an injunction preventing the government from demolishing the luxurious mansion awaiting the outcome of a complaint filed by Shamalla.

The demolition comes barely a month after the government demolished houses in Kakamega’s Milimani Estate to give space for the housing project. Among those who were affected by the demolitions was Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala.

The demolitions caught the attention of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, who accused the Kenya Kwanza government of resorting to forceful evictions and settlement demolitions as a preferred method of obtaining or settling land disputes.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration seems to have settled on forceful evictions and demolition of settlements as the preferred way of acquiring or settling land disputes,” Raila stated.

“From Mavoko to Kakamega, Thika, and Mombasa and today in Voi, the government seems to be pursuing a policy of evicting people from their settlements using utmost pain inflicted at the most desperate moments.”

