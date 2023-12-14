Connect with us

Former CS Henry Rotich Acquited In Ksh 63B Arror And Kimwarer Dams Case

cabinet secretary cs henry rotich

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was on Thursday, December 14 cleared in the Ksh 63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

Trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu while delivering the ruling said the prosecution had failed to lead the case against the former CS and 8 others.

She also noted that no evidence was tabled in court showing Rotich and the co-accused failed to follow procurement laws in the Ksh.63B Arror and Kimwarer dams case.

“All the accused persons in this case are hereby acquitted under section 210 due to lack of evidence as a result of the reckless dereliction of duty by the prosecution,” Nyutu ruled.

Rotich was in 2019 arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over alleged involvement in the embezzlement of funds meant for the two dams.

He was charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the Penal Code, Cap 63 Laws of Kenya, and failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement contrary to section 45 (2) (b) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

Rotich was sacked as the Treasury CS by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 14, 2020, and was replaced by Ukur Yatani.

Speaking to the media after being acquitted in the graft case, Rotich said he was happy that the case is finally over after many years.

The former Treasury boss mentioned that he would give a more detailed statement on the case in the coming days.

“I think the devil has been ashamed and I believe he will permanently be ashamed for those who schemed this evil work. I will give a more detailed reaction,” Rotich stated.

