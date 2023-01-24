Former Education CS George Magoha is Dead 

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. George Magoha has passed on at the age of 71.
He died at Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
He leaves behind his wife Dr Magoha and son Dr Michael Magoha.
More to follow……
