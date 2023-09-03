Former Governor Dumps Raila for Ruto

Former Bungoma County Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has publicly declared his support for President William Ruto one year down the line after signing a memorandum of understanding to work with the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Speaking in Bumula on Saturday during a funeral ceremony, Wangamati announced that he had broken ranks with the opposition, a decision which according to him was informed by a need to chart a way forward so that Bungoma County experiences a trajectory of development.

“The President called me on the phone and I went to see him and told me that he saw we had done a good job in Bungoma,” said the former Governor.

“I have decided to walk with President William Ruto.”

Wangamati in June last year is on record saying the Democratic Action party of Kenya (DAP-K) had reached an agreement with the Azimio Coalition before the fiercely contested Presidential elections that should the Orange Democratic Movement candidate win, then their party will be awarded with several slots in the cabinet.

Wangamati is not the first politician to decamp from Raila’s side to Ruto’s. Several politicians including Elizabeth Ongoro (former Kasarani MP), Evans Kidero (former Nairobi Governor), Okoth Obado (former Migori Governor), John Krop Lonyangapuo (former West Pokot Governor), Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o (current Lang’ata Member of Parliament), Jack Ranguma (former Kisumu Governor) among many others have done so.

President William Ruto who few days ago was in a tour of the Western region has been on the move to solidify his support base in that region including Nyanza which have historically for a longtime has supported Raila Odinga. Some political analysts see this move as an early campaign for the 2027 general elections.