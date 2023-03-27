Former Head Of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Lands Plum Job At KCB 

Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has been appointed as a board member of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

In an announcement by KCB Group Company Secretary Bonnie Okumu, Kinyua began his new role on March 24.

“The Board of KCB Group Plc having received regulatory approval is pleased to announce the appointment of FCS Dr. Joseph Kinyua, EGH to the board of directors with effect from March 24,2023.

“Dr Kinyua is the immediate former Head of Public Service. He has had an illustrious career spanning over 44 years in public service and has a wealth of experience holding a pivotal role in public administration. He is credited with effectively holding a pivotal role in implementing key government initiatives and reforms, including the liberalization of the banking sector, the foreign exchange market, and the trade and capital accounts of the balance of payments among other initiatives,” the announcement read in part.

Kinyua’s appointment comes at a time when KCB Group is consolidating its position as the region’s top financial institution. The institution has made substantial investments in technology and innovation, with a focus on providing digital solutions that satisfy its customers’ changing needs.

Joseph Kinyua retired from the civil service on October 27, 2022, after a four-decade tenure that saw him serve four Presidents.

Kinyua served as a Permanent Secretary to the National Treasury prior to his appointment as Head of Public Service in 2013.

He began his career as an assistant lecturer at the University of Nairobi in 1978, and he subsequently worked as an economist at the Central Bank of Kenya, rising to the position of director of research.

