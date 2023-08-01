Former IEBC Commissioner Laments Over Ruto, Raila Talks 

Speaking on Monday July 31 during an interview with TV47, Guliye said the negotiations talks are a mockery to IEBC and will undermine the process of election.

“The Commission deployed in excess of 400,000 personnel across the country. The talks are a mockery of democracy. What is the point of going into an election, spending billions of money, time, and thereafter, we don’t respect the outcome of that process?” Guliye posed.

The former IEBC Commissioner also noted that presidential candidates signed an agreement to respect the election results.

“Kenyans need to decide whether they want a competitive election or have political barons sit under a tree or State House and agree on how to share power,” the former IEBC commissioner noted.

His remarks come after President Ruto met Raila in the presence of Obasanjo in Mombasa last week and the two leaders agreed to form a 10 member committee for talks.

Azimio on Monday unveiled its negotiations team which includes: Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka with Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kisii Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance is expected to unveil its team on Tuesday ahead of the fresh talks.

The Azimio coalition wants the new panel to discuss the high cost of living, audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the constitution.

Kenya Kwanza on the other hand wants the new committee to discuss the reconstitution of IEBC, implementation of the two-third gender rule, the establishment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, the embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary and entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

