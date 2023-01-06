Connect with us

News

Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe Lands Powerful Job in UN

By

Published

Kenya Election IEBC Chebukati Akombe

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has landed a job in the United Nations. 

In a social media statement on Thursday January 5, Akombe revealed that she has been appointed as the Chief of Peacebuilding Strategy and Partnerships at the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UNDPPA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“Grateful for the appointment to serve as Chief of Peacebuilding Strategy and Partnerships at UNDPPA. Despite the cloudy and cold weather, I love this beautiful view of New York City from my office. Always grateful to God for his blessings,” Akombe wrote on her Twitter page. 

According to the UN’s Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) the former IEBC commissioner will monitor and assess global political developments.

“The Department also contributes directly to UN efforts to promote peace and prevent conflict by coordinating UN electoral assistance activities through its Electoral Assistance Division,” the UN wrote on its website. 

ros

Akombe will also coordinate with UN envoys who will respond to the global political agenda. 

“The office provides staff support to the UN Security Council and advises the UN Special Committee on Decolonization on the 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories on the UN list through DPPA’s Decolonization Unit.

“It also services the Secretariat of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People through its Palestinian Rights Division,” the UN wrote on its website.

She previously served as the the Chief of Policy at the Policy and Mediation Division, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs at the United Nations in New York.

Her new appointment comes days after she returned to Kenya after being in exile for 5 years. 

Akombe had  Kenya in 2017 days to the repeat of the presidential election. 

She claimed that the IEBC was under state capture and could not give a credible and fair election. 

Akombe USA2

The mother of two holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nairobi and a Masters’s and Doctorate degree from Rutgers University.

Also Read: Roselyn Akombe Finally Reveals The Man That Hacked IEBC Servers In The 2017 Elections

