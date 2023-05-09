Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta bags a Coveted peace Award by an International Democracy group

KDRTV News Washington DC- Kenyan former President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta has bagged a coveted international peace award by promoting democratic gains in Africa by handing over power peacefully in the last Kenyan presidential elections of 2022.

The well-attended Trade Expo was organized by One Voice Consortium an African Diaspora think tank group bringing together various international organizations which is headquartered in Columbus Ohio in the U.S.

The organization’s interim chairman is Dr. Robert Chiuri a consultant in Manufacturing quality audits and standards and assisted by Dr. Jacob Ongaki a Finance and Accounting Professor at Colorado Mesa State University.

The role of the organization is to promote African immigrant businesses and professionals in the United States, Australia, and also in Europe.

The Kenyan Parliament sent a 12-member delegation led by Hon. Martha Wangari the Senator of Laikipia County who lauded the organizers’ top-notch organization’s skill set and promised to borrow a leaf and lead from professionals in the Diaspora to help in developing Kenya’s ICT infrastructure and public relations in regard to the governance structure in order to improve quality and efficiency in service delivery.

The members of Parliament participated in various Group panel discussions ranging from Agriculture, Internal Security, Foreign Affairs, ICT, Infrastructure, Business, and trade and how the Diaspora can be an engine that spurs growth and development in Kenya and the East and African Region rather than the remittances they send to Africa.

They also promised to expedite bills from Diaspora groups that will not only promote the growth of the East African Economy but also on promotion of security in the Region.

The Expo was officially opened by the Kenyan Ambassador to the U.S. Lazarus Amayo and a Keynote speech was given by Mr. Bennet Harman Representing the Office of United States Trade Representative to Africa.

The Expo explored many opportunities for the African Continent and how it can link businesses and markets to the United States of America and beyond. Presenters at the Expo included the World Bank Group, which gave an economic projection of Africa and which areas the continent can improve to have sustainable economic growth.

During a panel discussion presented by KDRTV News, the Governor of Kisumu County Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o while giving his contribution to the food security session, said that Agriculture has the potential to turn around the continent’s food security to be self-reliant and the excess can be exported to other continents because it has an abundance of arable land which is under-utilized and the lack of new technology which is efficient in mass production of agricultural produce.

After President Barrack Obama’s inspirational speech in 2015, on the emphasis on future progress depending on democracy and strong institutions, the organization was formed to try and advocate for democratic practices in those countries which are still struggling along that path, which are mostly found in Africa, South America, and in Asia.

In his speech after presenting the award, Dr. Lawrence Gland of Watch Democracy Grow lauded the peaceful transition of power after the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission declared Dr. William Samoei Ruto as the duly elected President in the contested election which the Supreme Court of Kenya dismissed the petition from the opposition to nullify the election which they believed was not free and fair based on the evidence they presented in court.

The Award was received by Ambassador Ann Wanjohi on behalf of the Kenyan Permanent Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Ms. Roselene Njogu and graced by Kenyan Members of Parliament and the Kenyan Consul General of Los Angeles Ambassador Ted Kwaka.

Various Investors who attended the Expo include Optiven Limited, AMG group Realtors, Waya Banking Group, KNCCI, GeoNet, African Chamber of Commerce, GeoSafari, Creative Brands, GSR(Global Standards Resource), Afrthrive, African Welfare Association, and the Web Strategic Communications, and the Soil Merchants limited who showcased their products to the attendees during the 3-day event that was held at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC.