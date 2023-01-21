Former MP Kabando Wa Kabando Advices Azimio To Move On From 2022 Election Loss

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando has advised members of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance to accept that their leader Raila Odinga lost the August 2022 election to President William Ruto.

In a statement on Social Media, Kabando asked the camp to instead focus on keeping President Ruto’s administration on its toes and assisting in addressing issues such as Kenya’s high cost of living instead.

“Agonised whether to say this. Caution said, “Don’t do it.” Conscience tells me, “Do it.” UDA regime needs very strong oversight but no, we Azimio lost it. The bitter truth is that Raila and confidants couldn’t take it as red flags were raised. Ruto is now president,” Kabando tweeted.

“Our energy and focus as organised opposition should be on matters that largely benefit less privileged citizens. If left unchecked, Ruto regime will be worse than Moi era. But to credit, Ruto’s dismantling of Uhuru’s #stateCapture projects is most welcome, indeed! Valid efforts.” He added.

While expressing his respect and gratitude for Raila and his August 2022 running mate Martha Karua, Kabando urged Azimio not to get sidetracked and to continue fighting for Kenyans’ agenda.

“I’ve highest regard for Raila Odinga, a patriot. My party & leader @narckenya @MarthaKarua, whose integrity remains beyond reproach. I wouldn’t want us to misappropriate the obligation to keep Ruto’s govt on its toes. Let’s talk and mobilize on public interest issues, not just #2022,” he said.

His remarks come days after the Azimio camp claimed to have evidence from IEBC insider on how the August election was rigged.

The Azimio members promised to issue a comprehensive statement once party leader Raila Odinga returns to Kenya from South Africa, where he is hosting a series of meetings in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

