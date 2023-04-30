Former Nakumatt Employee Joins Shakahola Cult, Disowns Family

The father of Zablon Mwana wa Yesu, a suspected member of the Shakahola cult, has expressed his disgust and disapproval of his son’s strange behavior.

Mr. Cleopha Atanda Lihoywa, a septuagenarian from Shirombe village in Butere, Kakamega County, said that his son should be jailed for life if he continues to follow the cult leader.

Zablon had abandoned his wife and children in 2016 after he changed his name to “Zablon wa Yesu” and joined the Good News International Church in Malindi, Kilifi County, which is led by the controversial preacher, Paul Mackenzie.

Mr. Lihoywa was appalled by his son’s behavior, stating that it was blasphemous that he changed his name and joined the cult.

He urged the government to forgive his son if he was willing to confess and denounce the Shakahola cult, which has led dozens of followers to starve themselves after they were told they would meet Jesus.

Before joining Mackenzie’s church, Zablon was a good man who cared for his family and assisted his father financially. He worked at Nakumatt supermarket before losing his job and moving to Gikomba market in Nairobi to sell various products.

He was also a strong member of the United Pentecostal Church in Nairobi.

Zablon’s behavior started to change when he cautioned his wife against taking their children to the hospital and stopped them from going to school, which he termed as evil and satanic.

He beat his wife and chased his family when they refused to join the Mackenzie church. Zablon also refused to attend his brother’s funeral and his mother’s memorial service.

Zablon was recently found reading a Bible at the 800-acre land owned by Mackenzie, and the police arrested him. However, he was not fasting like the other cult members because he planned to do so in June alongside some other men.

Mr. Lihoywa appealed to his son to denounce the cult and return to his family, stating that he would always be his son, regardless of his actions.

He also warned others against joining such cults, which only bring pain and suffering to families and loved ones.