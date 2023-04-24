Connect with us

News

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Receives Prestigious Award in Ethiopia 

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Sunday April 23 recognized and awarded alongside other stakeholders for his contribution to the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia.

The former Head of State was awarded during a recognition program organized by the Ethiopian government to take stock of lessons learned from the African Union-led and Ethiopian-owned peace process.

20230424 083805

In his speech at the event, Uhuru commended the people of Ethiopia for their commitment to finding lasting peace in the Northern region, saying the found peace is a testimony that the African continent can resolve her problems.

“The commitment shown and the leadership of the African Union has indeed proved that Africa can work out her problems, and what has happened in Ethiopia is a testimony that Africa can work out its problems,” he said.

Other leaders who were awarded include: Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and the A.U. High Representative for the Horn of Africa, and H.E Phumzile, Mlambo-Ngcuka the former deputy president of the Republic of South Africa. 

20230424 083811

On his part Obasanjo commended the people of Ethiopia and all parties that played a role in finding lasting peace in the country’s Northern Region.

He also Thanked African Union (AU) Chairperson Moussa Faki for entrusting the High-Level panel with the sensitive task and the appointed panel for their commitment to the process.

The event themed “Enough with war lets sustain peace” was graced by Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) interim President Getachew Reda and other government and Tigray officials.

