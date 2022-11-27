Connect with us

News

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Chair another Top Meeting in Nairobi

Uhuru Kenyatta with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the Palais de la Nation in Kinshasa

Former Kenyan Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta is set to chair the East African Community (EAC) meeting in Nairobi that will be about the restoration of peace and security in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The high-level meeting involving both sides in the DRC conflict, dubbed the Third Inter-Congolese Dialogue, is set to begin on Monday, November 28, in Nairobi.

The EAC confirmed the meeting in a press statement, emphasizing its goal of accelerating ongoing regional efforts to achieve long-term peace and security in Eastern DRC.

“The peace talks reaffirm the commitment of the Heads of State of the EAC; Great Lakes region and Africa at large, to finding lasting solutions to the security challenges in the Eastern DRC,” EAC said in a statement.

This is one of two efforts by regional and continental leaders to restore peace in the DRC. Another meeting known as the Luanda process is also set to begin this coming week.

The Nairobi process will focus on talks to end internal hostilities between DRC rebels, the local population, and the government, whereas the Luanda process aims to repair the diplomatic rift between Rwanda and the DRC.

The meeting comes after DRC rebels on Friday, November 25 indicated that they are ready to come to the negotiating table facilitated by former President Uhuru.

“We are always ready for a direct dialogue with the Congolese government to resolve the root cause of the conflict,”

“The M23 accepts the ceasefire as recommended by the Head of State; however, request the DRC Government to respect the said ceasefire, otherwise, the M23 reserves itself the full right to defend itself and to protect the civilian populations against any violations of the agreed ceasefire” The statement by M23 read in part.

Also Read: President Ruto Praises Uhuru Kenyatta After Brokering Tigray Peace Deal

