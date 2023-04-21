Former Presidential Candidate David Mwaure Land Powerful Role in Ruto’s Government

Former Presidential Candidate David Mawaure has been appointed to serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund (NETFUND).

In a gazette notice issued by Environment CS Soipan Tuya, Mwaure will be at the helm of the Netfund board for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 (3) of the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry appoints David Mwaure Wihiga to be the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 20th April, 2023,” the gazette notice read.

The corporation which was established by the Ministry of Environment in 1999 mobilizes and avails resources for environmental management in the country. It also gives scholarships, grants, and environmental awards.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has also landed a role in the Kenya Kwanza government. Kiraitu would serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, also for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoints Kiraitu Murungi,” read part of the notice.

