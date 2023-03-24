Former Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto Lands Plum Job In Ruto Government

President William Ruto on Thursday March 23 appointed former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto as the legal affairs advisor to the President.

The Head of State also appointed ex-Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo as the head of Government Delivery Services and Kansa Nzai Munyika as Dr Ruto’s Political Affairs advisor.

According to State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, the new appointees are part of President Ruto’s plan to enhance service delivery to Kenyans

“As the implementation of the administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) continues apace, His Excellency the President has amplified the governance and delivery function within the President’s Executive Office.

“The governance and delivery functions will augment the existing institutional framework and aim to promote accountability, transparency, productivity, and openness in the management of public affairs not only within the executive office but also across all State Organs and Agencies,” read the statement in part.

Ogeto served as the Solicitor General during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure and was succeeded by Shadrack Mose, who took the oath of office on March 20.

During Mose’s swearing in President Ruto revealed that he looked forward to working with Ogeto in other capacities.

“I have worked with him even in this transition period and I have told him that he will move on to other responsibilities that would tap into the experience that he has acquired,” said Ruto.

On the other side, Agnes held the position of board chair for the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and also served as the first Controller of Budget. She was replaced by Margaret Nyakang’o in 2019.

