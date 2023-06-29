Former Treasury Official Tom Osinde Found Dead in Migori

Former Treasury Official Tom Osinde has been found in River Kuja, Migori County,

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss Amin Mohammed said the identification of the body was positive.

Osinde’s brother Enock Nemwel Osinde has also confirmed the news saying the family had a positive identification of the body.

“Thank you, friends, for your outpouring of love, prayers and support during my brother’s search. Unfortunately, the outcome isn’t the one we anticipated. Tom was killed and his body was found in Migori County. Please continue praying for us as try to come.to terms,” he wrote.

According to police reports, the body was found in River Kuja on June 22 and lying in the mortuary without officials knowing it was Osinde.

The body was picked up from River Kuja by police officers from Kamagambo police station.

The former Treasury official was reported missing on June 18 while on his way to Kisii from Nakuru home.

Tom is the brother of the late Ken Osinde who served as the chief of Staff at the office of Deputy President during President William Ruto’s era. He passed away in December 2021.

The latest developments come a day after police officers in Nakuru arrested two suspects concerning Osinde’s disappearance.

The two suspects, according to Rongai DCI head Donnata Atiemo, are workers at Osinde’s home in Ngata, Nakuru County.

One of the suspects is Osinde’s personal driver. He reportedly drove the ex-treasury official’s car in his village in Nyamira and to the place it was found dumped and vandalized on the roadside in Kilgoris.

He is also said to have driven the Toyota V8 Vehicle to a car wash in Osinde’s village in Nyansiongo the day after he went missing.

