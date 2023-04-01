Former UASU Chairman Prof Muga K’Olale dies in hospital

Former National Chairman of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Prof Muga K’Olale, passed away on Saturday evening at Matata Nursing Home in Oyugis town, Homa Bay County.

The union leader had been ill for some time and was receiving treatment at the hospital. Matata Nursing Home Director John Malago confirmed the demise of Prof K’Olale, saying that the university don had been seriously ill in the past week.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 21 for treatment. The body was moved to the hospital mortuary.