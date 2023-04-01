Connect with us

News

Former UASU Chairman Prof Muga K’Olale dies in hospital

By

Published

uasu
uasu

Prof K’Olale served UASU for a long period before a transition in the union leadership took place, which saw Grace Nyongesa of Kisii University take over from him in July 2021.

During his tenure, Prof K’Olale was vocal in championing for the rights of university staff, advocating for better working conditions and higher pay. He also spearheaded negotiations between the union and the government on several occasions.

