Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo Lands Plum Job in Ruto Government 

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has been appointed by President William Ruto to be Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

In a gazette notice dated March 6, President Ruto revoked the appointment of David Chumba Chemweno.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act I William Samoei Ruto President and Commander-in chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint- John Lonyangopuo (prof.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development agency, with effect from the 10th March, 2023. The appointment of David Chumba Chemweno is revoked,” the gazette notice read.

His appointment comes a week after he announced that his Kenya Union Party party will no longer be part of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance protests.

“Azimio coalition represents the greatest threat to democracy, the rule of law, and national cohesion in our nation’s recent history. Raila should accept and move on. Kenya is one and Kenyans are Kenya. The first priority should be Kenya and its people,” said Prof Lonyangapuo.

He added, “We ended the elections peacefully. It adds no value, it is meaningless, and it is foolish to demonstrate now. Let people go to their farms because there is cheap fertilizer and seeds. Keep quiet and wait for five years, it is a short period.”

In other appointments, President Ruto named Emilio Mugo as the National Environmental Management Authority Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Francis Gichaba will serve as the chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board, while Prof. Raphael Munuve will chair the Board of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

Ali Menza Mbogi will be the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority Board chair and Stanley Khainga will chair the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

Also Read: President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments Sends Uhuru’s Men Home