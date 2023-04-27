Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former West Pokot Governor Lonyangapuo’s KUP Party Joins Kenya Kwanza

By

Published

dnRuto1612dc 1320x742

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo’s Kenya Union Party (KUP) has formally signed a post-election agreement with the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala made the announcement on Thursday, April 27 during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Speaking during the briefing, Malala stated that the partnership is a milestone for Kenya Kwanza and would advance the welfare of the Kenyans.

“Today we announce the signing of a significant coalition agreement. This milestone partnership marks a new era of unity and collaboration in Kenya’s political landscape,” Malala said.

“The coalition agreement between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and KUP is rooted in the shared vision of advancing the welfare of Kenyan people.”

The former Kakamega senator at the same time stated that the government is ready to talk with the opposition to avert Azimio’s third round of demos slated for next week.

Malala also hinted that two major parties are on the way to joining the ruling coalition.

Lonyangapuo on his part said that the move by the party to join Kenya Kwanza was supported by the members of the outfit.

“Mimi pamoja na team yangu ya KUP tumetimiza ile safari tulikuwa tumepanga kama chama kuhakikisha mambo ambayo tulipewa na wafuasi wetu yameweza kuafikishwa baada ya sisi kujiunga na hiki chama kikubwa cha Kenya Kwanza. Ni vizuri kujua mahali uko na mahali unaenda,” he stated.

Also: Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo Lands Plum Job in Ruto Government 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019