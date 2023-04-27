Former West Pokot Governor Lonyangapuo’s KUP Party Joins Kenya Kwanza

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo’s Kenya Union Party (KUP) has formally signed a post-election agreement with the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala made the announcement on Thursday, April 27 during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

Speaking during the briefing, Malala stated that the partnership is a milestone for Kenya Kwanza and would advance the welfare of the Kenyans.

“Today we announce the signing of a significant coalition agreement. This milestone partnership marks a new era of unity and collaboration in Kenya’s political landscape,” Malala said.

“The coalition agreement between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and KUP is rooted in the shared vision of advancing the welfare of Kenyan people.”

The former Kakamega senator at the same time stated that the government is ready to talk with the opposition to avert Azimio’s third round of demos slated for next week.

Malala also hinted that two major parties are on the way to joining the ruling coalition.

Lonyangapuo on his part said that the move by the party to join Kenya Kwanza was supported by the members of the outfit.

“Mimi pamoja na team yangu ya KUP tumetimiza ile safari tulikuwa tumepanga kama chama kuhakikisha mambo ambayo tulipewa na wafuasi wetu yameweza kuafikishwa baada ya sisi kujiunga na hiki chama kikubwa cha Kenya Kwanza. Ni vizuri kujua mahali uko na mahali unaenda,” he stated.

Also: Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo Lands Plum Job in Ruto Government