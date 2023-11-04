Connect with us

News

Fraudster Posing as NIS and EACC Detective Arrested

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a suspected fraudster who has allegedly been posing as a powerful National Intelligence Service and EACC detective.

EACC in a statement on Saturday, said the suspect purported to have the ability to terminate all manner of corruption investigations against any person.

“This week, the Commission arrested one Shadrack Kariira Ndegwa, a fraudster, and imposter who has been posing as a powerful senior detective at NIS and  EACC, with a purported ability to terminate all manner of corruption investigations against any person, at any stage or sway matters under investigation in favour of the individuals under probe,” EACC stated.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Turraco Bar, along Thika Road, and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to EACC the suspect duped his victims, mostly high-ranking officials, into believing that he has top-notch connections with heads of key security and law enforcement agencies in the country and that by a single phone call, he can”cause many things to happen.”

The Suspect is also said to have threatened his victims that he has information that incriminates them.

“He has been contacting his victims pretending to be investigating “very sensitive matters” and has information that incriminates them. He then demands millions of money from the victims in order to “assist” them out of trouble. In negotiating for huge bribe amounts, he tells his victims that the amount needs to be sufficient to pay for his services and also facilitate his “talk with wakubwa.,” the commission added.

EACC further requested that any person defrauded by the suspect or any other person report the matter.

Also Read: EACC Goes After Ezra Chiloba Days After Being Suspended From Communication Authority

