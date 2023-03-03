Fraudster pretending to be KDF officer caught red-handed, faints during arrest

A man who allegedly posed as a senior officer of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and scammed job seekers was caught by rangers at the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The man was in the process of conning two job seekers when he was apprehended. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found with fake KDF identity cards and is expected to face charges of impersonation and forgery.

The man collapsed during his arrest, and the KFS statement confirmed that he is now recovering in hospital under police custody.

Impersonation and fraud cases involving fake job opportunities have been rampant in recent times, with unsuspecting job seekers losing thousands of shillings to fraudsters.

In another incident, three people who impersonated KDF officers were arrested and charged in court after they received Ksh 350,000 from an individual in exchange for non-existent job opportunities.