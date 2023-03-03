Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Frustrated Shoppers Take to Twitter as Naivas Outlets Remain Closed Due to System Failure

By

Published

naivas
naivas

On Thursday, several Naivas Supermarket branches across the country experienced a system failure, leaving hundreds of shoppers stranded.

The outage began in the morning and led to the prolonged closure of some of the retail giant’s outlets, according to sources. Mobile payment services also remained non-operational in all the branches visited.

Shoppers who were affected by the closures took to social media to express their concerns and seek answers on when operations would resume.

While some branches posted notices on entrances informing customers of the issue, the retailer remained mostly silent on the matter, leaving customers in the dark.

System failures can have a significant impact on a company’s reputation, and it is essential for businesses to have measures in place to prevent and manage such incidents.

As more consumers opt for digital payment options, retailers must ensure that their systems can handle the increased traffic.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019