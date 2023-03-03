Frustrated Shoppers Take to Twitter as Naivas Outlets Remain Closed Due to System Failure

On Thursday, several Naivas Supermarket branches across the country experienced a system failure, leaving hundreds of shoppers stranded.

The outage began in the morning and led to the prolonged closure of some of the retail giant’s outlets, according to sources. Mobile payment services also remained non-operational in all the branches visited.

Shoppers who were affected by the closures took to social media to express their concerns and seek answers on when operations would resume.

While some branches posted notices on entrances informing customers of the issue, the retailer remained mostly silent on the matter, leaving customers in the dark.

System failures can have a significant impact on a company’s reputation, and it is essential for businesses to have measures in place to prevent and manage such incidents.

As more consumers opt for digital payment options, retailers must ensure that their systems can handle the increased traffic.