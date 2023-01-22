Gachagua Alleges How DCI Wanted to Murder Dennis Itumbi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wanted to murder digital strategist Dennis Itumbi in the run up to the August 2022 general election.

Speaking on Sunday January 22 in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua claimed that former DCI boss George Kinoti was under instructions from unnamed high-ranking operatives in the previous regime.

According to Gachagua the DCI were scared after his disappearance went viral on social media.

“There was a plot to kill this young man. Kinoti sent his officers who kidnapped him and assaulted him, injured him on the knee and removed his nails before being bundled into a car. While in the car, his tormentors were discussing how they wanted to kill him,” Said Gachagua.

“They contemplated taking him to a container in Upper Hill and shooting him there. They were also thinking of dumping him in the Aberdare forest for hyenas to feast on him. Others wanted to take him to River Yala but they were all scared because things on social media were hot,” he added.

Gachagua slammed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing out with Itumbi despite his help in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

“This young man helped you all the years. He supported you, then you are giving instructions for him to be killed,” Gachagua added.

Itumbi was allegedly kidnapped at a barbershop in Thindigua, Kiambu County on December 23, 2021. He was, a few hours later, found abandoned at Lucky Summer, Nairobi County.

“The Hit Squad that operates in fear of being seen, being exposed or being pointed out in public, had long dropped the Premio that had picked me at Thindigua, outside a Barbershop and at this time the six men had taken turns in beating me with what felt like hammers and related crude weapons,” Itumbi narrated after the ordeal.

