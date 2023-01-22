Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua Alleges How DCI Wanted to Murder Dennis Itumbi

By

Published

deputy president rigathi gachagua and former dci boss georg kinoti courtesy 800x500 1

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Dci boss George Kinoti

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wanted to murder digital strategist Dennis Itumbi in the run up to the August 2022 general election. 

Speaking on Sunday January 22 in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua claimed that former DCI boss George Kinoti was under instructions from unnamed high-ranking operatives in the previous regime. 

According to Gachagua the DCI were scared after his disappearance went viral on social media.

“There was a plot to kill this young man. Kinoti sent his officers who kidnapped him and assaulted him, injured him on the knee and removed his nails before being bundled into a car. While in the car, his tormentors were discussing how they wanted to kill him,” Said Gachagua.

“They contemplated taking him to a container in Upper Hill and shooting him there. They were also thinking of dumping him in the Aberdare forest for hyenas to feast on him. Others wanted to take him to River Yala but they were all scared because things on social media were hot,” he added. 

Gachagua slammed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for failing out with Itumbi despite his help in the 2013 and 2017 elections. 

“This young man helped you all the years. He supported you, then you are giving instructions for him to be killed,” Gachagua added. 

Picture of Dennis Itumbi

Picture of Dennis Itumbi

Itumbi was allegedly kidnapped at a barbershop in Thindigua, Kiambu County on December 23, 2021. He was, a few hours later, found abandoned at Lucky Summer, Nairobi County.

“The Hit Squad that operates in fear of being seen, being exposed or being pointed out in public, had long dropped the Premio that had picked me at Thindigua, outside a Barbershop and at this time the six men had taken turns in beating me with what felt like hammers and related crude weapons,” Itumbi narrated after the ordeal. 

Also Read: They Wanted To Murder Chebukati-President Ruto Claims

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019