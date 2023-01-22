Gachagua Asks Ruto For Permission To Deal With Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked President William Ruto to allow him to deal with Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his planned rallies.

Speaking on Sunday in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua states that he will defend the President as a mau mau.

“One of my duties is to defend the president…..Mr. President please allow me to deal with that man ….I am the real Mau Mau for him,” Gachagua said.

The second in command accused the ODM leader for destroying governments since 1997.

“We have seen from far what you(Raila) and that is what you have done all the years. You came destroyed the Moi government in 1997….in 2007 you came with nusu mkate…. in 2013 you tried and failed….. in 2017 you instilled fear in Uhuru and he called you for handshake and destroyed the government,” he said.

Gachagua ruled out a handshake between Ruto amd Raila noting that the Kenya Kwanza governemnt will not repeat the previous regime’s mistakes.

“We know what you want so that we call you…we went to Nyanza and you think we can call you? I am the real Mau Mau for Raila…give us a week or so we deal with them and then come back to work for the coffee and tea for our farmers,” said Gachagua.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is on monday expected to hold a mega rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi to speak about an alleged dossier detailing how the presidential election was stolen.

” Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” a statement from Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango stated.

