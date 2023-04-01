Gachagua Declares War On Azimio Protesters Ahead Of Monday Demos

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to Azimio anti-government protestors ahead of Monday April 3, 2023 demonstrations.

Speaking on Saturday April 1,during a thanksgiving service in Malava, Gachagua underscored that it will not be business as usual for those who are taking advantage of the demos to destroy property noting that the government will fully assert its authority.

“I want to caution those young men who have been taking advantage of the violence to steal property, to mug people to loot property, Monday is your last day to do so,” said Gachagua.

The Second in Command stated that the demonstrations have turned into post-election violence and the government will tame it at all costs.

“The laws of this country are clear this is no longer demonstrations, this is post-election violence, mugging, theft, robbery including robbery with violence, those are felonies. If they care, look at the penal code. The consequences are extremely heavy,” said Gachagua.

He added, “I’m just giving caution to those young people that it will not be business as usual. It cannot happen and it will not happen. Its wrong, immoral and unacceptable.”

Gachagua’s remarks come days after Azimio leader Raila Odinga declared Monday to be the “mother of all protests.”

The former Prime Minister has been organizing protests to reduce the cost of living, gain inclusivity in the selection of the new IEBC commissioners, and have the IEBC servers be made public.

The aftermath of the protests has captured the focus of the international community, with political and religious leaders calling for a truce between President Ruto and Raila Odinga.

