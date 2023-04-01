Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua Declares War On Azimio Protesters Ahead Of Monday Demos

By

Published

FB IMG 1680359932522

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to Azimio anti-government protestors ahead of Monday April 3, 2023 demonstrations. 

Speaking on Saturday April 1,during a thanksgiving service in Malava, Gachagua underscored that it will not be business as usual for those who are taking advantage of the demos to destroy property noting that the government will fully assert its authority.

“I want to caution those young men who have been taking advantage of the violence to steal property, to mug people to loot property, Monday is your last day to do so,” said Gachagua. 

The Second in Command stated that the demonstrations have turned into post-election violence and the government will tame it at all costs. 

“The laws of this country are clear this is no longer demonstrations, this is post-election violence, mugging, theft, robbery including robbery with violence, those are felonies. If they care, look at the penal code. The consequences are extremely heavy,” said Gachagua. 

He added, “I’m just giving caution to those young people that it will not be business as usual. It cannot happen and it will not happen. Its wrong, immoral and unacceptable.” 

FB IMG 1680359974420

Gachagua’s remarks come days after Azimio leader Raila Odinga declared Monday to be the “mother of all protests.”

The former Prime Minister has been organizing protests to reduce the cost of living, gain inclusivity in the selection of the new IEBC commissioners, and have the IEBC servers be made public.

The aftermath of the protests has captured the focus of the international community, with political and religious leaders calling for a truce between President Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Also Read: Raila Reveals How He Countered US Ambassador at Private Meeting

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019