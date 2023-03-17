Gachagua Explains Why He Is Yet To Move Into His Official Residence 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained why he is yet to move into his official residence in Karen.

Speaking on Friday March 17 during a joint interview with Mt Kenya vernacular radio stations, Gachagua revealed that the residence was in a bad shape.

He explained that the roof was leaking, forcing President Ruto and his family to take shelter in one corner during his tenure as the second in command.

“The official residence of the Deputy President was in a bad shape when I became Deputy President. The rooftop was leaking, the borehole pump was broken down, and the house was totally in bad shape,” he explained.

Gachagua claimed that the Office of the Deputy President lacked the resources and money necessary to support maintenance and repairs.

He however revealed that the residence has been put under renovation so that he can occupy it once done.

Gachagua also stated that he had fallen in love with his home and was happy to stay at his private residence.

“I love this home that is why I have not moved to the official residence designated for the DP by the government,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President’s official residence, which is built on a 10-acre parcel of land, was constructed during the Kibaki government at a cost of Ksh 450 million.

The house features an office block, a garage, a swimming pool, a gazebo, a generator house, a staff apartment, and a comptroller’s unit, among other amenities.

The residence is located along Koitobos Road and enjoys the serenity provided by the Oloolua Nature Trail, which features dense forest vines and foliage beneath towering treetops and giraffe center just yards away.

